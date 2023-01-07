WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Rhode Island U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-2) has been sworn as a member of 118th Congress in Washington D.C.

The swearing in was scheduled for Tuesday, however, it was delayed by the extended election of the House Speaker.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic 15th vote early Saturday.

In a statement, Magaziner thank those that voted for him and that he is honored to serve the people of Rhode Island:

“I ran for Congress to deliver for working people, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do as your U.S. Representative. I am ready to roll my sleeves up and get to work on cutting costs for working Rhode Islanders, so that no one is forced to choose between paying for rent or life-saving medications. In the wake of the devastating Dobbs decision, I will work to protect women’s access to reproductive healthcare where I can, and fight back against Republican efforts to restrict abortion rights where I must. And you have my word that I will protect the crucial Social Security and Medicare benefits that Rhode Islanders have worked so hard to earn. My message is simple – whether you voted for me or not, I will work every day for all Rhode Islanders. Over the next two years, I will fight for you and your families just as I would fight for my own. I can’t wait to get started.”

Magaziner replaces Rep. Jim Langevin, who had served the past 11 terms for the 2nd District of Rhode Island, before deciding to not run for re-election.