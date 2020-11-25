Report: Trump plans to pardon former adviser Flynn

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — President Donald Trump has indicated he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to an Axios report citing multiple sources.

Flynn pleaded guilty in Dec. 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition period.

The case has since been in and out of court, with Flynn seeking to withdraw his plea this past January. The Justice Department later moved to dismiss the case, but a U.S. District Court judge declined to do so and requested an outside review.

A three-judge panel ordered the case be dropped, leading the judge to seek a full appeals court review, which resulted in a decision not to order the dismissal of the case.

Flynn, a Rhode Island native, is said to be included in a series of pardons that Trump issues before he leaves office, according to the report.