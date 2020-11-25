Report: Raimondo being considered for HHS secretary

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — Another report suggests Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is being considered for a cabinet position in the Biden administration.

According to Politico, Raimondo has emerged as a finalist for Health and Human Services secretary.

Although Raimondo is still being considered, Politico says the frontrunners are New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

President-elect Joe Biden isn’t expected to announce his nominee until Monday.

Raimondo was previously mentioned as a possible nominee for treasury secretary, but Biden is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour