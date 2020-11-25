Report: Raimondo being considered for HHS secretary

(WPRI) — Another report suggests Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is being considered for a cabinet position in the Biden administration.

According to Politico, Raimondo has emerged as a finalist for Health and Human Services secretary.

Although Raimondo is still being considered, Politico says the frontrunners are New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

President-elect Joe Biden isn’t expected to announce his nominee until Monday.

Raimondo was previously mentioned as a possible nominee for treasury secretary, but Biden is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.