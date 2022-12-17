(WPRI) — CBS News is reporting that former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III is President Joe Biden’s official appointment as the U.S. Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Kennedy will reportedly handle the economic portion of the role and is expected to steer clear of the country’s political tensions surrounding the Irish border and Brexit, according to CBS News reporter Margaret Brennan.

Rumors had been swirling in recent days that an announcement about the position was “imminent,” as Bloomberg News reported.

Kennedy, 42, represented parts of Bristol County in the U.S. House from 2013 until 2020 when he mounted an unsuccessful Democratic primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.