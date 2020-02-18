Rep. Williams names lawmaker who called her racial slur: ‘Sistas don’t tear each other down’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. Anastasia Williams has broken her silence regarding an incident on the House floor last week, naming the lawmaker who she says used a racial slur against her amidst a heated debate.

Williams addressed the House Chamber regarding the incident, indicating a colleague she respected “had the audacity” to call her a “house slave.” She also used the “N” word.

At the time, Williams did not name the person. But in a statement Tuesday, she said “after much contemplation and reflection” she chose to break her silence by naming the lawmaker, Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, who reportedly used the racial slur against her.

“I had hoped by not revealing her name, or the names of who she spoke to, she would realize the magnitude of her actions and that she would apologize,” Williams said. Both women are Providence Democrats.

But after Ranglin-Vassell released an open letter denying her involvement in what she called a “war of words” on the House floor, Williams said she felt she must “further correct the fictions that she continues to spread in order to protect her own self-interests.”

“It is no longer hearsay nor speculation,” Williams said. “Her comments, behavior and denial of what she called me in the chamber is indicative of the conversations and division that will intentionally continue to harm, oppress and keep the poor and community of color behind.”

In her open letter, Ranglin-Vassell said she would never use the “N” word, let alone in the House Chamber.

“I spend countless hours during my day begging and pleading with young people not to use the ‘N word.’ Any claim that those words came from my mouth is patently false,” Ranglin-Vassell said. “To even suggest that those words emitted from my mouth is meant to assassinate my character and integrity.”

She also said the entire incident has caused her “personal and emotional pain.”

Williams called Ranglin-Vassell’s lack of honesty “troubling.” She also heavily criticized Ranglin-Vassell’s misrepresentation of their professional relationship.

“She referred to us as ‘sistas’ in her letter, yet, in the same letter, she says we are merely ‘cordial’ colleagues. ‘Sistas’ do not tear each other down, nor do they communicate only twice in several years, especially when we serve in the same chamber every day,” Williams said.

