Rep. Costantino resigns from Mattiello leadership team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran state representative has resigned as a member of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s leadership team, but he isn’t ready to spell out why.

State Rep. Greg Costantino, a Lincoln Democrat, told 12 News he sent a letter to Mattiello on Thursday saying he had stepped down as a deputy majority leader effective immediately. He was one of 16 representatives with that title.

“At this time, for me, I just thought it was the right thing to do,” Costantino said. “That’s it. At a later date I’ll make a statement, but for today I just felt — it’s been on my mind and I decided to pull the trigger.”

Pressed about the timing just one week before Election Day, Costantino said, “I’m looking back and I just felt it was something I needed to do.”

Costantino, 60, was first elected in 2012 and is one of the more conservative-leaning members of the House Democratic caucus. He is running unopposed for re-election next week in House District 44.

Mattiello spokesperson Larry Berman said the speaker was “not surprised” by Costantino’s move.

“He is very close to Jeff Britt and they are in constant communication,” Berman said. “This is simply designed to generate a news story. Jeff is up to his old political tricks in Rhode Island politics.”