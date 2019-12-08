Rep. Cicilline talks what is expected next for impeachment hearings on ‘Fox News Sunday’

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — As the House Judiciary Committee will hold another round of public hearings into the impeachment of President Donald Trump this week, Congressman David Cicilline sat down Chris Wallace on FOX News Sunday to discuss what is expected next in the inquiry.

“This is a classic example of an impeachable offense,” he said. “We’re going to receive the evidence carefully, we are going to evaluate that evidence as it applies to the law as set forth in the constitution.”

Cicilline is a member of the House Judiciary Committee. They are currently in control of the impeachment process and have released a report making a legal case for impeachment.

This is in addition to a report from the House Intel Committee and comes after last weeks testimony from four legal scholars, three of whom see grounds for impeachment.

The president continues to discredit the impeachment process, a the White House has denied participating in this weeks hearings.

“In this case there was no crime whatsoever, not even a little tiny crime,” Trump said last week while in London, defending himself.

Now, there are new questions on how much evidence Democrats will consider. Some have floated the idea if using information from the Mueller Report.

“Is it going to be just on Ukraine or may you look back at the Russia probe, and potential obstruction of justice there?” Wallace asked.

“Listen, I think all of the potential articles of impeachment are on the table,” responded Cicilline.

This all comes as some Democratic lawmakers in swing districts are saying they will not vote for impeachment. However, Cicilline says they have enough votes in the house.