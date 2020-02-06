Reed, Whitehouse: Senate did not conduct a ‘real’ trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After voting to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation argues the U.S. Senate did not conduct a proper trial.

Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse both believe Trump is guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“When you put all these facts together, it shows that in fact, the president did violate and abuse the public trust and his responsibilities in Congress,” Reed said.

Despite being impeached by the House, President Trump was ultimately acquitted of both charges by the Senate. He maintains that he did nothing wrong.

But both senators argue that the Senate did not conduct the trial properly, adding that fair trials include witness testimony.

“It was not the Senate’s finest hour,” Whitehouse said. “For the trial to have been free of any evidence or any witnesses or anything that makes a real trial a trial was a particularly low point in the Senate’s history.”

Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to convict Trump of abuse of power and has been receiving backlash from his Republican constituents ever since.

“I think the wrath of the president is a very real problem,” Whitehouse said. “I suspect that Senator Romney is going through some very brutal experiences right now…The right-wing is particularly good at cooking up venomous attacks on social media. I call them the flying monkeys from the Wizard of Oz.”

“The Romney family is bedeviled by flying monkeys and I hope they get through it fine,” Whitehouse added.

With the impeachment trial complete, Reed said Congress must now find a bipartisan way to move forward. He also said he will continue to seek evidence regarding Trump’s reported wrongdoings.

“This is designed to maintain the Constitution of the United States,” Reed said. “This is designed to show no person is above the law.”

Both senators are now calling upon the American people to protect the integrity of the 2020 election.

“We can’t have a fair, free election if there is foreign involvement and if it is encouraged by political leaders or is not discouraged,” Reed said. “This election has to be fair, it has to be without interference and that is something we have to focus on intensively over the next several months.”