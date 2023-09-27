PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators have so far declined to join a majority of their fellow Senate Democrats in urging their New Jersey colleague Bob Menendez to resign as he faces serious bribery charges.

A rapidly growing number of Senate Democrats have called on Menendez to resign over recent days, including Massachusetts U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. But Rhode Island’s Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have so far declined to join them, though both say the charges facing Menendez are serious.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down how Reed and Whitehouse have handled the Menendez allegations so far, and what could happen next.