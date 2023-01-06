KYIV, UKRAINE (WPRI) — Sen. Jack Reed traveled to Ukraine this week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside other members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss the ongoing war with Russia and its impact on global security, Reed’s office said.

“Ukraine is fighting for freedom and democracy and I am proud to be in Kyiv to reaffirm the message that the United States remains steadfast in our commitment to support their fight for these shared ideals,” Reed said.

Story continues below.

Courtesy: Office of Sen. Jack Reed

Courtesy: Office of Sen. Jack Reed

Courtesy: Office of Sen. Jack Reed

The meeting comes shortly after Congress approved a new $45 billion aid package for Ukraine. To date, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles, according to Reed’s office, including 477 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles and more than 1,200 Humvees.

“Our first message to the president was the high regard that he has held in the United States,” Reed added. “His courage, his sacrifice, and his example, together with that of the Ukrainian people and particularly, their armed forces, has inspired the entire world. And we recognize in the United States that they are fighting the fight for all of us.”

Reed is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. His last visit to Ukraine was in 2015.