Reed takes helm of Senate Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Sen. Jack Reed has been named the new chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The move was made possible because of the Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate, which is now split fifty-fifty with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

The committee oversees the U.S. Department of Defense and all of its agencies, as well as all military services operating within the domains of land, sea, air, cyberspace and space. It’s also tasked with drafting and passing the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

Reed, 71, ranks 10th in seniority in terms of longest-serving senators and is also apart of three other committees. He’s also a West Point graduate who served 12 years as an officer in the U.S. Army.

“I am honored to lead this committee,” Reed said. “I hope to match the sacrifice and commitment of our service men and women and be worthy of the trust that the people of Rhode Island have placed in me. This job requires putting the needs and security of our nation first and that is what I strive to do.”

Reed has 24 years of experience on the committee and has served as a ranking member of the panel since 2016.

As a ranking member, Reed worked with former committee chairmen the late-John McCain and Jim Inhofe, both of which he called “exemplary chairmen.”

“The chairman holds the gavel and sets the agenda so it increases your leverage to influence debate, but it doesn’t give you control of the outcome,” Reed said. “Every member of this panel gets an equal vote and it’s up to all of us working together to get the job done for the citizens who sent us here, our troops, their families and the American people.”

Reed said he plans to continue to work closely with Inhofe, which will make for a smooth transition.

“We both served in the Army and share a bipartisan commitment to our troops and their families, as well as a commitment to ensuring strong oversight and accountability,” Reed said.

Reed said because of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine national security, he already has his work cut out for him, calling the threats and challenges America faces are “unlike any other in our nation’s history.”

“Our nation has a lot of work to do to repair alliances and restore stability,” he said. “It is not up to just one person or one party to fix everything. Working on a bipartisan basis, I will do my part as chairman of this committee to help strengthen national security. The U.S. military must be apolitical, and the Pentagon should be led by well-qualified, Senate confirmed appointees who are accountable to Congress and the American people.”

Reed plans to unveil his policy priorities for the committee in the coming weeks, but not before he meets and with his colleagues on the panel to discuss their upcoming agenda.