WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Wednesday they are introducing a bill that would bar passengers convicted of assaulting flight crew from flying.

The Protection from Abusive Passengers Act would create a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) commercial no-fly list to keep unruly passengers out of the skies.

Reed, D-Rhode Island, and Swalwell, D-California, said the bill would improve safety on aircrafts and hold passengers accountable in the event of an assault on pilots or flight attendants.

“There should be zero tolerance for violence aboard an airplane, and our message is simple: if you assault a flight crew member and compromise the safety of others aboard the aircraft, you’re going to be grounded,” Reed said Wednesday. “Because major disturbances in the cabin can compromise the safety of everyone onboard a flight.”

Violators would also be removed from TSA PreCheck or the Customs’ Global Entry program, according to Reed. He said the bill would help reduce these incidents.

As of April 4, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported 1,081 incidents unruly passengers and 707 related to mask-wearing in 2022. In 2021, 5,981 unruly passenger incidents and 4,290 incidents related to mask-wearing were catalogued.

Banned individuals would receive advance notice of their status and have an opportunity to appeal.

“Every person who steps foot on a plane, whether they are a passenger or a cabin crew member, has the right to a safe flight free of violence,” Reed added.

Back in June 2021, Reed expressed support for implementing measures to curb unruly passenger incidents.

The FAA and TSA announced in December that they would fine passengers for bad behavior and remove their TSA PreCheck eligibility. Currently, the FAA can impose fines of up to $37,000 per violation and unruly passengers can face criminal charges.