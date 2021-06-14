Reed provides RI with $2.5M in emergency housing vouchers aimed at preventing homelessness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium will expiring at the end of the month, Sen. Jack Reed reassured struggling Rhode Islanders an additional $2.5 million in federal funding will be put toward emergency housing in the state.

Reed worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to secure the aid for Rhode Island, which will provide 159 emergency housing vouchers for people who are homeless, at-risk of being homeless or are fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

“It’s difficult for children to go to school when they have to move three times during the school year,” Reed said. “It’s hard to get a job when you don’t have a permanent address. It’s a combination of many things, and housing is fundamental to giving people a chance.”

The vouchers, which will become available next month, cover the first 18 months of rental assistance.

Reed also said the funding can be used to help landlords who are struggling to make monthly payments on their rental properties.

“We must continue working together to house our most vulnerable residents and provide services and support to help lift individuals out of poverty,” Reed said. “These vouchers will help improve the well-being of individuals and communities and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to keep people safe and housed.”