Reed: Impeachment hearings important to ‘get facts on the table’

(WPRI) — History will be made Wednesday as the House launches the first public impeachment hearings examining President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The impeachment inquiry is looking at whether Trump violated his oath of office by holding back the congressionally approved funds while he asked the new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a favor— to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

On the eve of the impeachment hearing, Eyewitness News spoke with Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. David Cicilline – both Democrats – about what they’re hoping to learn from the historic proceedings.

“The president essentially was trying to shake down the government of Ukraine for a political favor,” Reed said. “This is about listening to people who were there, first-person witnesses, and then put it into the larger context of the actions the administration took before and after the call.”

“I think the American people are going to see great patriots who came forward to tell the truth about the president’s conduct, which really undermined the national security of our country,” Cicilline added.

In the above video, hear from Reed and Cicilline on what they’re expecting to happen during the impeachment hearings.