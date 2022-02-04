Reed calls raid on ISIS leader ‘almost textbook’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed’s office was notified by the Pentagon the night before a raid that ended in the death of the head of the Islamic State.

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted the predawn raid Thursday in northwest Syria that officials say ended with ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blowing himself up along with members of his family, including children.

“This is very disruptive,” Reed said. “They think they have taken out not only a symbolic leader but also someone who was operationally engaged, and it’s going to put ISIS back on its heels for a while.”

Reed said his office was alerted ahead of the raid.

“We were notified by the Department of Defense that an operation would take place the night before without any detail for security reasons,” Reed said. “Then at 8 o’clock the next morning the secretary of defense called me directly.”

Reed said in contrast, high-ranking members of Congress were notified only right after operations happened during the Trump administration.

In the phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Reed said he was told they used Arabic translators to urge everyone in the cinderblock house to surrender.

“I think the plan was executed remarkably well,” Reed said. “We surrounded the right facility, the right target, there was no mistake. The mission was to capture him, not in any way to harm him. That was the primary mission.”

U.S. soldiers engaged in several “relatively minor” firefights with armed forces that advanced following the explosion. But considering there were civilian casualties, he said it’s important to examine the details of the operation.

“We are carefully trying to evaluate the effects of the raid and was there unnecessary collateral damage,” Reed said. “I think given the explosion which he initiated the likelihood is it’s not.”

A U.S. helicopter used in the raid suffered what Reed described as a mechanical failure and had to be destroyed to avoid sensitive equipment falling into the wrong hands.

“We got all of our servicemen and women out and took out one of the key leaders in ISIS,” Reed said. “So, I think the raid was almost textbook.”