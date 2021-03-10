Reed: Billions earmarked for RI in Biden’s relief plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Congress approved President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Wednesday, and it includes billions of dollars of financial relief to Rhode Islanders, according to Sen. Jack Reed.

Reed said $1.78 billion will be directed to state and local governments to help with vaccine distribution and budgets decimates by the pandemic. Direct $1400 stimulus checks are also included for a majority of Rhode Island families, plus extended unemployment benefits.

“This direct relief represents a major boost to Rhode Island’s economy,” Reed said. “Vaccines help save lives, and these funds will help revitalize communities by providing a needed injection of federal relief to state and local governments that have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Overall, Reed said $1.2 billion in stimulus payments will be distributed to nearly 500,000 Rhode Island households, and roughly $980 million will be used to extend the state’s unemployment insurance benefits program.

He also said hundreds of millions of dollars will be allocated to the state’s K-12 schools and colleges, and additional funding will be put toward programs for health, housing, transportation, infrastructure and workforce development.

Reed said there are restrictions on what the aid can be used for. He said communities can’t use it to support pension funds, and they have until 2024 to use it for COVID-19 costs of its negative economic impacts, government services, or infrastructure investments.

“The road to recovery is long and steep. but this will provide a tremendous boost to Rhode Island and the nation,” he said.

A breakdown of what each Rhode Island community is receiving is listed below.

The state’s largest cities are slated to receive $282 million:

Providence: $131 million

Pawtucket: $46 million

Woonsocket: $33 million

Cranston: $27 million

Warwick: $24 million

East Providence: $19 million

The remaining municipalities will collectively receive $55 million:

Barrington: $1.59 million

Bristol: $2.17 million

Burrillville: $1.67 million

Central Falls: $1.94 million

Charlestown: $780,000

Coventry: $3.45 million

Cumberland: $3.5 million

East Greenwich: $1.3 million

Exeter: $650,000

Foster: $470,000

Glocester: $1 million

Hopkinton: $800,000

Jamestown: $550,000

Johnston: $2.9 million

Lincoln: $2.18 million

Little Compton: $340,000

Middletown: $1.58 million

Narragansett: $1.52 million

New Shoreham: $100,000

Newport: $2.4 million

North Kingstown: $2.6 million

North Providence: $3.24 million

North Smithfield: $1.25 million

Portsmouth: $1.7 million

Richmond: $770,000

Scituate: $1.06 million

Smithfield: $2.17 million

South Kingstown: $3 million

Tiverton: $1.55 million

Warren: $1.04 million

West Greenwich: $630,000

West Warwick: $2.87 million

Westerly: $2.22 million

Reed said an additional pot of $205 million will be shared by all communities, based mostly on population size.

“I’ve championed these funds for so long because no state, including Rhode Island, could ever have budgeted for this kind of pandemic,” Reed said. “States and localities have been forced to shoulder considerable and unexpected costs as they raced to save lives and livelihoods. They should not be penalized for stepping up to help.”

Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday. Rep. David Cicilline called the bill “a major step in the right direction.”

“This bill, which now heads to President Biden’s desk, will help crush the virus, get kids back to school, speed up vaccine delivery, put people back to work and get middle-class families the help they need,” he said.