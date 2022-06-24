PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Supreme Court handed down a decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, making it so that abortion is no longer constitutionally protected.

Local leaders were quick to offer their reaction to the decision.

Below are the statements released to 12 News so far. More will be added as they come in.

Rhode Island

Gov. Dan McKee

“Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for almost 50 years. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a travesty, full stop. Here in Rhode Island, we will always support a woman’s right to choose. Despite today’s ruling, Rhode Islanders still have the right to access abortion health care services in our state thanks to the General Assembly codifying these protections into law – but all people should have the ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions, no matter where they live.

“Make no mistake about it: today’s Supreme Court decision will not stop abortions. It will only make them less safe. It’s time for Congress to act and support a woman’s right to choose, just like Rhode Island has done.”

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a disgraceful setback for millions of Americans and a reminder that political complacency is not an option.

As a mother, the most basic thing I want for my son and daughter is for them to have opportunities to live happy, healthy, and independent lives. I will now have to explain to my daughter that she may not grow up to have the same fundamental access to healthcare as my son.

I am deeply grateful that Rhode Island continues to protect access to abortion, but we must do more. We cannot tolerate encroachments on a this fundamental right to choose. I am disappointed that our state’s legislature did not pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this year, and I will fight to make it a top legislative priority for next year’s session.”

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed

“This is a significant blow to equal rights for women. Because of this ruling, access to health care and the ability to receive appropriate treatment will now depend on what state you live in, your economic status, and the scrutiny and judgment of others. For women seeking reproductive health services, there is no longer a right to privacy or equal protection under the law. This appears to be part of a coordinated attempt by partisan ideologues on this Court, aided by partisan Republican leaders in Congress, to roll back people’s fundamental rights. And, no one should be under the impression that Republicans will drop their efforts to ban abortion nationally knowing the Court will favor such a law.

“Fortunately, Rhode Island law serves as a shield to blunt the impact of this decision on our residents. But that is not the same as a Constitutionally-guaranteed right. Laws can change and state laws can be pre-empted by federal law. That is why the Court’s ruling overturning this basic Constitutional protection is so corrosive to women’s rights everywhere.

“Women should have the right to make their own choices about their lives, health, and future without interference from partisan justices or politicians. Until today, they did. While I will continue to do everything within my power to pass legislation in the U.S. Senate to codify a woman’s right to choose, I hope more Americans – men and women – who believe in women’s reproductive health rights will make their voices heard at the ballot box. That is the only remedy for this poisonous ruling and the divisive agenda that Republican leaders and the Court’s majority have embraced.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

“I am appalled at the Supreme Court’s final ruling. Access to abortion is a fundamental right and I’m proud that we’ve worked together to protect that right in Rhode Island, including codifying Roe into state law. As governor I will do everything in my power to ensure that Rhode Islanders will continue to have equitable access to safe and legal abortions. Passing the Rhode Island Equity in Abortion Coverage ACT will be a priority for me as governor but I would welcome a special session of the General Assembly to pass this law prior to January 2023.”

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a devastating step backward for women and underscores how high the stakes are for this election. In Congress, I will fight to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law so that women across the country can make their own healthcare decisions. As General Treasurer, Magaziner advocated and helped pass the Reproductive Privacy Act into state law.”

Steven Brown, Executive Director of ACLU of Rhode Island

“Today’s court decision is an unprecedented attack on women’s rights and reproductive freedom.

Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy against their will has life-altering consequences, including possible serious health risks from continued pregnancy and childbirth, and the derailment of efforts to achieve equal status in the workplace and to make critical decisions about their lives, families, and careers.

Thanks to the General Assembly’s passage of the Reproductive Privacy Act three years ago, abortion remains safe and legal in Rhode Island. But it is essential that our leaders go further to ensure abortion is not only legal, but also accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it. It is therefore absolutely critical that legislators pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act at the earliest possible opportunity.

Some of our most fundamental rights are now in jeopardy as a result of this decision, and the ACLU of Rhode Island pledges to work with others in fighting back against this extraordinary judicial attack on our basic freedoms.”

Rhode Island Right to Life

“Presently, we must pray for peace, and for protection from the violent and destructive acts by abortion extremists that have been spreading throughout the country, targeting pregnancy help centers and churches. Tragically, abortions will continue to be available in Rhode Island and elsewhere throughout the country. Thus, we must continue to tell the truth that abortion hurts women and kills their preborn children. We must continue to defend the conscience rights of health care professionals, of taxpayers, and of all our citizens. Mostly, we must continue serving, supporting, and providing for mothers and expecting mothers as we have been doing for more than fifty years.”

The Womxn Project

“Let’s be clear that this ruling is truly catastrophic, but the work and the fight is not over. It will never be over. We will keep speaking up and showing up to ensure we control our bodies, our families and our futures – that we can all live healthy lives with dignity. We don’t depend on courts and politicians. We depend on each other! And that is what gives us hope – that together we are strong. We have seen time and again how much amazing progress is possible when we leverage our collective strength.”

Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey

“What we have feared most has come to pass. A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right majority on the Supreme Court has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion. The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans.

“Thirteen states with ‘trigger laws’ will now impose radical and unjust bans on abortion. Criminalizing abortion won’t stop abortion, it will only make it dangerous. Congress must do its part and respond to these affronts to reproductive freedom by passing the Women’s Health and Protection Act and codifying Roe into law – even if we must abolish the filibuster to do so.

“I once again ask my Senate colleagues, what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate Supreme Court majority before we act? The most fundamental rights we hold dear as Americans are at stake. The right to privacy is at stake. The right to use contraception is at stake. The right to marry who you love is at stake. And with this decision, the very lives of those seeking to exercise their right to reproductive freedom are at stake.

“We must act now and expand the Supreme Court to bring balance to the bench and restore its legitimacy in the eyes of the American people.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss

“For the first time in my life, the Supreme Court has rolled back a fundamental individual right. And a majority of Americans are angry. We’re angry because we know that women should control decisions about their own bodies and their own lives. Abortion is going to remain safe and legal in Massachusetts, and the Commonwealth is stepping up to be a safe haven for women who are in healthcare deserts. At the federal level, we are also working to protect access to abortion medication. But what we really need is for the Senate to step up and follow the House’s lead in making Roe the law of the land.”

Massachusetts State Democratic Party

“Today’s news has sent shockwaves across our country and we, first and foremost, stand in unwavering solidarity with the women of Massachusetts and the United States. Massachusetts has some of the strongest reproductive equity laws in the nation and abortion remains legal in Massachusetts thanks to advocacy from local leaders and the actions of Democrats on Beacon Hill. Despite that, we will not simply stand by as the basic human rights of women are stolen elsewhere. Many Republicans have worked diligently and systematically for years to ensure this day would come while others in the GOP have remained pathetically silent and looked the other way. Either way, history will take note. What Republicans surely did not expect is the response this will mobilize in all 50 states. This is a dark day in America, but we will not be deterred in our pursuit to right this wrong. It is Democrats who will ensure we restore these protections and honor a person’s right to make decisions about their own body.”