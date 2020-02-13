Rallies planned on Smith Hill with House set to vote on ‘ghost gun’ ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters are expected to gather at the Rhode Island State House Thursday afternoon with House lawmakers scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban untraceable and undetectable firearms.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate late last month, would make it illegal to manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess, transfer, or receive guns made from non-metal materials such as plastic or fiberglass, possibly through a 3D-printing process.

Violations would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Supporters of the ban say these so-called “ghost guns” are dangerous because they can pass through metal detectors and often don’t have serial numbers.

Opponents, on the other hand, argue this and other gun-related bills aren’t about guns, but rather control, and would infringe upon their Second Amendment rights.

People on both sides of the debate are expected to rally Thursday on Smith Hill.

In the meantime, two other bills are still in the works, including one that deals with gun applications. The House voted last week to approve legislation making it a requirement to send certain firearm applications to a buyer’s hometown police department as well as Rhode Island State Police.

The bill was introduced in the wake of a deadly shooting at an assisted living facility in Westerly in December. It’s moved to the Senate for a vote.

Another bill introduced by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello that would create a statewide public safety records system is still being debated in committee.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Peter Neronha have scheduled a news conference for 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the State House to discuss “common-sense gun safety legislation.” They’re expected to be joined by state lawmakers, members of law enforcement, student leaders, and community advocates.