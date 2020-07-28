Raimondo unveils expanded housing and infrastructure bonding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced increases to her proposed housing and infrastructure and recreational bond recommendations for the upcoming state budget as part of her plan to boost Rhode Island’s post-pandemic economy.

In a statement Monday, the Democratic governor suggested increasing the Housing and Infrastructure Bond to $310.5 million, to design, develop, or repair about 2,000 housing units statewide, boost the offshore wind industry, and repair the state’s roads and bridges.

A $5 million increase in the Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond will help fund improvements to the state’s recreational facilities, protect the environment and invest in tourism.

