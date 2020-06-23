Raimondo to sign ‘ghost gun’ bill Tuesday afternoon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Last week, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed a bill banning so-called “ghost guns,” sending it to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s desk for final approval.

Raimondo plans to sign the bill into law at 3 p.m. Tuesday alongside the bill’s co-sponsors Sen. Cynthia Coyne and Rep. Patricia Serpa.

Eyewitness News plans to live stream the event right here on WPRI.com.

The bill makes it illegal to manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess, transfer or receive any firearm that is made from plastic, fiberglass or through a 3D-printing process.

Anyone who violates the ban could serve up to 10 years in prison and accrue up to $10,000 in fines.

Once the bill is signed into law, the ban will be enforceable after 30 days.