Raimondo to sign executive order removing ‘Providence Plantations’ from official documents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The smallest state in the country has the longest name, and it’s not sitting well with some.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced plans to sign an executive order Monday afternoon to remove the phrase “Providence Plantations” from all gubernatorial orders and citations, executive agency websites, official correspondence, and state employee pay stubs.

“Our work to dismantle systemic racism in Rhode Island did not start today and it will not end today, but we can rise together and make meaningful progress toward racial equity now,” Raimondo said.

Officially, Rhode Island was established as “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” when it declared statehood in 1790. Now, those against the official state name say the plantations reference evokes the legacy of slavery.

“Rhode Island was founded on the principles of acceptance and tolerance, and our state’s name, and actions, should reflect those values,” Raimondo continued. “The steps I am announcing today are just the beginning, and I am fully committed to continuing to work alongside the community in stamping out individual and institutional racism in our state.”

Changing the name would require a constitutional amendment and Raimondo suggested a referendum should go before voters in November.

R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magazine also announced on Monday that his office will remove the words “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s checks, from their letterhead, citations and other office correspondence.

Magaziner said he recognizes the word plantations was not necessarily connected with slavery at the time, but words and symbols can take on new meanings.

“Removing the word ‘Plantations’ does not erase our history; a history that includes many Rhode Islanders who profited from slavery, and also the heroic sacrifice of many Rhode Islanders who fought to end it,” he said. “Removing the word ‘Plantations’ is not enough to correct the systemic injustices that hold back too many people of color in our State. Much more work remains to be done.”

Magaziner said he hopes the change will send a message to all people, regardless of race or background, that Rhode Island strives to be a safe and welcoming place for all.

Last Thursday, senators unanimously passed a resolution that would allow for a ballot referendum on removing the words “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s official state name. Voters rejected the name change in a referendum a decade ago.

The Providence City Council also called for the removal of “Providence Plantations” last Thursday.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an executive order last Friday to drop the word “plantations” from all city documents, which he said is important for the state’s past, present and future.

Raimondo will be joined by advocates, community leaders, elected officials and members of her cabinet at Billy Taylor Park in Providence at 3 p.m. to unveil her “RIse Together” vision for a more “equitable and resilient Rhode Island” and announce immediate steps her administration will be taking.

Monday’s announcement comes after several weeks of meetings with community leaders and youth leaders, Raimondo’s office said, adding that it’s the first step in a series of actions to fight racial inequities in the state.

As part of the”‘RIse Together” vision, Raimondo has, according to her office:

Directed the Department of Administration to institute mandatory implicit bias training for all Executive Branch employees.

Directed the Department of Administration to build a plan for more comprehensive equity training.

Directed the Rhode Island State Police to form a Community Outreach Team that will be tasked with working with community leaders to find ways for departments to better engage the Rhode Islanders they serve.

Directed Rhode Island State Police Colonel James Manni to develop a plan and explore grants and other funding sources to equip all State Police officers with body cameras, building on the existing efforts within the State Police to increase accountability.

The Department of Administration is also currently undergoing a thorough study of all state contracting practices to ensure that minority-owned businesses have an equal shot at procurement opportunities – the first of its kind in 25 years.