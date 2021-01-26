Raimondo to face senators Tuesday at cabinet confirmation hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo will face a group of United States senators on Tuesday morning for the job interview of a lifetime, as she seeks to win enough support to become the nation’s next commerce secretary.

Raimondo is scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee at 10 a.m. for a confirmation hearing, after President Biden nominated her earlier this month to succeed Wilbur Ross running the U.S. Commerce Department.

The governor is expected to testify virtually from Rhode Island rather than appear in person on Capitol Hill, a committee spokesperson said Monday. She has already submitted her required financial disclosure and filled out a questionnaire, and has been meeting virtually with senators.

Rhode Island’s two senators, Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, will introduce Raimondo to the committee at the start of the hearing. (Reed has known Raimondo literally her entire life; he was once her babysitter.)

.@GovRaimondo met via Zoom today with CT's @SenBlumenthal ahead of her still-unscheduled confirmation hearing before the Commerce Cmte (he's a member)



Blumenthal says they talked NOAA, oceans, fisheries, EB; adds, "Gina Raimondo will be an environmental and maritime champion" pic.twitter.com/aaZCd3jQe9 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) January 19, 2021

It will be the biggest stage yet for the 49-year-old Democrat, who after a decade in politics has risen from venture-capitalist outsider to state general treasurer, a two-term governor, and now the first Rhode Island politician appointed to the cabinet since Harry Truman was president.

“She knows what her fellow governors, Democrats and Republicans alike, are dealing with on the frontlines of the pandemic and economic crises and how we can all partner together as one nation to contain COVID-19 and build back better,” Biden said Jan. 8 when he introduced Raimondo. “I’m honored she is joining the team.”

“The mission of the Commerce Department is a simple one — to help spur good-paying jobs; to empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow; to come together with working families and American businesses; to create new opportunities for all of us,” Raimondo said at the same event. “A simple mission, but a vital one.”

The confirmation hearing is just a first step — albeit a crucial one — for Raimondo, who has said she will remain Rhode Island’s governor until the “moment” she is confirmed.

The next step will happen at some point after the hearing, when the Commerce Committee will vote on whether to send her nomination to the floor. Assuming that happens, she will then need to wait for Senate leaders to schedule and hold a floor vote to confirm her.

As commerce secretary, Raimondo would oversee a federal department with over 46,000 employees and an annual budget that totals $11.8 billion this fiscal year. Its biggest agencies are the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — which includes the National Weather Service — and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Census administration is likely to be one of the topics Raimondo is asked about during her confirmation hearing, with the decennial count for 2020 still in limbo after the Trump administration struggled to complete it due to the pandemic and a long-running legal battle over the former president’s effort to include a question on citizenship status.

While Raimondo is sure to be peppered with questions on the Commerce Department’s operations and individual senators’ priorities, the committee gave a friendly welcome last week to Pete Buttigieg, the nominee for transportation secretary, making it unclear how hard they will grill her.

Only limited opposition to Raimondo’s nomination has popped up so far, with Fox News running a story that flagged the IGT lottery deal and Jeff Hauser of the progressive Revolving Door Project suggesting she is too friendly toward large tech companies.

Meanwhile, Raimondo will be appearing before a Senate whose own leadership structure is currently in flux.

Democrats now hold a majority in the 50-50 chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote. But the leaders of the two parties have yet to reach a formal power-sharing agreement, so committee chairmanships have not yet transferred over from Republicans to Democrats.

That means Raimondo’s hearing is expected to be presided over by outgoing Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican. Wicker told the Beltway publication Roll Call he expects Raimondo to be confirmed, suggesting the committee will move her nomination forward “relatively soon.”

Yet the Senate also faces significant uncertainty about how it will be operating over the coming weeks, largely because of the looming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump that is slated to begin the week of Feb. 8. It’s unclear how long the trial last, or whether Raimondo could be confirmed before it begins. If not, she will be competing with other nominees for scarce floor time.

Raimondo has stopped answering questions from reporters since she was nominated, but her office has tacitly acknowledged that she expects to remain governor at least through Feb. 3, since she has scheduled her final State of the State address for that night.

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, who will take over as Rhode Island governor when Raimondo leaves office, told reporters over the weekend he thinks the transition could happen as soon as the first week of February.