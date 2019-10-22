Raimondo sues over lawmakers’ pot power grab

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of lawmakers’ effort to exercise a veto over marijuana regulations.

The measure, added to the state budget in June by House leaders, has been criticized by Raimondo and others as a violation of separation of powers. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has backtracked on the issue in recent days, announcing he will repeal the law next year, after it was revealed his deputy chief of staff is an investor in a hemp business.

Raimondo, a second-term Democrat, described the law as “a clear violation of separation of powers,” referring to the 2004 state constitutional amendment that drew bright lines between the powers of the executive and legislative branches in a bid to curb the General Assembly’s influence.

“Medical marijuana is a new and growing industry, and we have a responsibility to regulate it in a way that’s open, transparent, and fair for businesses and consumers,” she said. “We can’t go back to the old way of doing things, when business decisions were made through inside deals and behind-the-scenes influence.”

John Marion, executive director of good-government group Common Cause Rhode Island, praised the governor for “taking decisive action to defend separation of powers.”

“Rhode Islanders waited more than two centuries for there to be separation of powers in our constitution and protecting that historic reform is of paramount importance,” he said.

The nine-page court filing, submitted Tuesday morning in R.I. Superior Court, warns that the new law’s provisions “give unchecked control to the Legislature over hemp and medical marijuana rulemaking.” While a state agency must “prepare a comprehensive, on-the-record, rationale supporting each regulation, including public input,” it notes, lawmakers would not.

The suit asks for a preliminary injunction to block the new requirement.

Mattiello spokesperson Larry Berman confirmed Monday, before the governor’s legal action, that the speaker expects to repeal the law in January. The House instead will hold hearings by the House Oversight Committee, he said.

“The General Assembly wanted to ensure that the regulatory process would be fair, open and transparent to everyone and deemed that additional oversight would accomplish this. However, the governor has strongly objected,” Berman said.

“As a result, our House legal counsel has already communicated with the governor’s legal counsel the intent to pass legislation in January to reverse that provision in the law,” he said. “The House intends to have discussions in the near future with the Senate.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook