Raimondo signs bill ensuring parental rights for same sex couples

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law legislation enshrining parental rights for same-sex couples and others who rely on assisted reproduction.

The Rhode Island Uniform Parentage Act addresses a range of issues modern-day families face, including establishing parentage, genetic testing, surrogacy agreements and assisted reproduction.

“Love is love — it’s as simple as that,” Raimondo said. “No parent should have to jump through hoops to receive legal recognition because of their sexual orientation or the circumstances of their child’s birth. The Rhode Island Uniform Parentage Act enshrines into law our belief in the validity of all paths to parenthood.”

Raimondo said Tuesday that no parent should have to “jump through hoops” because of their sexual orientation or the circumstances of their child’s birth.

Lawmakers say the legislation repeals the state’s previous parentage law, which had not been updated in more than 40 years. It takes effect Jan. 1.