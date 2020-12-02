Raimondo said to be a finalist for Biden’s health secretary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo was reported Wednesday to be one of President-elect Joe Biden’s top two choices to become health and human services secretary, even as she and her aides remain tight-lipped about the possibility.

Citing sources, NBC News reported that Biden’s “leading choices” for the critical cabinet position are now former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and the governor. It is the latest in a series of national reports that Raimondo is in the running for health secretary, though the first to suggest it has come down to a field of two that includes her.

NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett also tweeted, citing sources who spoke to his colleagues Heidi Przybyla and Peter Alexander: “Notably no longer named as a top contender: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.” That is noteworthy because Grisham had seemed to be emerging as the frontrunner in published reports over recent days; in fact, CNN contradicted NBC on Wednesday afternoon, reporting that Grisham is still the “leading contender.”

The cabinet selection process is always a murky one, and Raimondo has generally downplayed her interest in an appointment without ever ruling it out. Floating her name could also be a “trial balloon” by the Biden transition team to see how her appointment would be received. But Raimondo, 49, is said to be held in high esteem among the president-elect’s inner circle after making a strong impression when she was interviewed for the vice-presidency.

The governor’s office declined to comment on the NBC report; she also cancelled her regular weekly interview Wednesday on 12 News Now at 4, citing a scheduling conflict.

But close advisers and others close to the governor confirmed to 12 News that Raimondo appears to be a serious contender for the health post. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the process.

The health secretary position, multiple advisers said, is an intriguing one since the job will be high profile in the early months of a Biden administration as efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic continue. It would also require significant federal-state coordination, a familiar challenge for a governor who has been dealing with COVID-19 alongside fellow governors.

It remains unclear how likely Raimondo is to be selected, or if she might be considered for an alternative position should Biden make a different pick for health secretary.

Personal considerations about leaving Rhode Island could weigh on Raimondo’s thinking, as well, since she has two school-aged children and an elderly mother who is increasingly frail.

Raimondo, a Democrat, is halfway through her second term as governor and cannot seek re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

If Biden did select Raimondo, it’s unlikely she would immediately leave office and be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, since confirmation votes for Biden’s nominees would not begin until after his inauguration on Jan. 20. Under that scenario, McKee would take over at whatever she points she formally leaves office.

Raimondo could also face resistance on the left due to lingering resentment over her spearheading of Rhode Island’s 2011 pension overhaul and her earlier career in the financial industry. Her management of the pandemic has also come under criticism in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed more than in neighboring states.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook