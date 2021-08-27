Raimondo returns to RI to tout Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A familiar face returned to Rhode Island Friday to advocate for President Joe Biden’s plan to create jobs, cut taxes and lower costs for working families.

U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo said Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda aims to lower the costs of child care and invest in workforce development.

Joined by Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Jim Langevin, Raimondo highlighted the need for investments in what she calls the “care economy,” which was significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“You can’t have a vibrant, healthy economy unless you have a strong, vibrant care economy,” she explained.

Raimondo said a portion of the hundreds of millions of dollars Biden plans to spend will be put toward social programs.

“This is designed to be transformational, it’s not simply just an incremental fix,” Reed said.

The Republican National Committee issued a statement during Raimondo’s visit, calling it an attempt by Biden to shift focus away from the crisis in Afghanistan.

“Rhode Island will not forget the tragedy caused by Joe Biden’s failed leadership,” the statement reads.

But Raimondo said that’s not the case whatsoever.

“The American people deserve these investments,” she said. “It’s necessary for our communities and for our people to get back to work.”