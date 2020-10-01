Raimondo plans to extend mask-wearing mandate another month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gov. Gina Raimondo’s mask-wearing mandate is set to expire this weekend, but she tells 12 News she’s not going to let it lapse and plans to extend it for another month.

In a sit-down interview with 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian, Raimondo said while she will only extend it through the month of October, it’s unlikely Rhode Islanders will be free of the mandate by then.

“Until we have a widely available, effective vaccine,” Raimondo said. “I don’t know when that will be.”

Raimondo also addressed the ongoing travel restrictions Rhode Islanders are facing in Massachusetts and shared her thoughts on voting in the upcoming election.