Raimondo picked for US commerce secretary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President-elect Joe Biden has asked Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to join his cabinet as commerce secretary, according to a source familiar with the situation and a national news outlet.

Jonathan Martin, The New York Times’ well-sourced national political reporter, said he was told Raimondo has been picked by a Democratic familiar with Biden’s plans. Her odds of getting the job had been seen as growing in recent weeks, after she was previously floated for treasury secretary and health secretary.

A prominent Democrat with direct knowledge confirmed to 12 News on Thursday afternoon that Raimondo has been offered the job, but said he did not know yet if she has accepted.

CNN, CBS News, NBC and Bloomberg have also reported Raimondo is the pick. Multiple outlets are also reporting that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has been tapped as Biden’s pick for Labor Secretary.

There was no immediate comment from Raimondo’s office.

If Raimondo leaves Rhode Island to join the cabinet, Democratic Lt. Gov. Dan McKee would take over to serve her remaining two years as governor.

More to come.