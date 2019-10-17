Raimondo orders flags at half-staff to honor late Rep. Cummings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. and state flags at all Rhode Island agencies and buildings are to be flown at half-staff in memory of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Gov. Gina Raimondo directed on Thursday.

Cummings, 68, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems.

“Representative Elijah Cummings was one of our nation’s best,” Raimondo said in a statement. “A civil rights hero, fearless defender of democracy and brilliant political leader, he dedicated his life to the fight for a more just world. His passing is a tremendous loss for us all. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones today.”

Cummings’ fellow Democratic Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline also released statements as they mourn his loss.

“The passing of Elijah Cummings is an enormous loss for our country,” Langevin wrote. “He was a dedicated public servant, a loyal and compassionate friend, and a fearless champion of justice and equality for all. He will be dearly missed, but his legacy will live on.”

Elijah Cummings led a life of service for his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. He was a giant of the U.S. House who cared deeply about protecting our democracy from the threats we face today. He will be missed as greatly as he was loved by his colleagues and constituents alike. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) October 17, 2019

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed called Cummings a “steadfast champion of working families and a fierce defender of our democracy” who “helped break barriers and uplift communities.”

“With the passing of Elijah Cummings, Baltimore and Americans everywhere have lost a valiant public servant,” Reed said. “The son of a sharecropper, Elijah Cummings became a powerful voice for justice, peace, and civil rights. We mourn his loss, and the best way to honor his legacy is to continue his work.”

Raimondo’s office said the flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of Cummings’ internment. She also asked that Rhode Island residents lower their flags as a mark of respect.