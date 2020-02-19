Raimondo on Bloomberg: ‘He has learned from his mistakes’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday defended presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, who has recently come under fire over resurfaced claims that he helped foster a sexist work environment at his media conglomerate.

The former New York City mayor has been scrutinized over comments he made to women working at his business media company, Bloomberg LP, in past years. Female employees have named him in numerous lawsuits, claiming his remarks were part of a corporate culture hostile to women.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who has already spent millions of dollars on campaign ads across the country, also been criticized for his past support of a controversial stop-and-frisk policing policy that largely affected young men of color in New York City.

Raimondo, who recently endorsed Bloomberg for president, remains steadfast in her support for the Democratic candidate, despite the recent volley of criticism.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the reports resurfaced, Raimondo said Tuesday that while the alleged comments he made are concerning, he’s still the best candidate to face off against President Donald Trump in November.

“He has apologized for many of these comments. He has apologized for his mistaken policy in stop-and-frisk, and he has said he has learned from this,” Raimondo said. “Frankly that is what I want in a leader, somebody who acknowledges mistakes, who learns from them and leads.”

“I will say the person who is most problematic is the person who is currently in the White House, who has a long track record of being terrible to immigrants, terrible to dreamers and terrible to women,” she added.

Raimondo also said Bloomberg has a record of “investing in women’s empowerment, in the Latino community, in economic development for the African American community. “

“Has Mike made some mistakes? We all have. Has he acknowledged those mistakes and apologized for them and learned from them? Absolutely,” she added. “This president wouldn’t apologize to you if he stepped on your toe. He has no capacity for humility or learning or change.”