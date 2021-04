WASHINGTON (WPRI) — U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is taking part in Wednesday afternoon’s White House press briefing.

Watch the briefing live using the player above.

The agenda includes the American Jobs Plan, which Raimondo said aims to rebuild the U.S. economy by investing in the country.

Today, I am joining @PressSec for the @WhiteHouse press briefing at 12:15 P.M. ET.



Make sure to tune in as I discuss the importance of the #AmericanJobsPlanhttps://t.co/sC4aKYx4LT — Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) April 7, 2021

The #AmericanJobsPlan will help us invest in our nation & rebuild a new American economy.



An overwhelming majority of voters support @POTUS' American Jobs Plan – including a majority of Republicans.



Together, we will build back better than ever before.https://t.co/Kpit8tDW1a — Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) April 7, 2021

More to come.