Raimondo: IGT CEO told me 1,000 RI jobs could disappear without new deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says the Italian CEO of gaming company IGT warned her last winter he was considering moving most of the company’s roughly 1,000 Rhode Island jobs elsewhere unless its 20-year state contract was extended.

“I think people need to know there’s a risk,” Raimondo told WPRI 12 during an interview Monday in her State House office. “I don’t want any surprise or sadness six or 12 months from now if IGT says, ‘We’re winding down our operations in Rhode Island.'”

Raimondo is embarking on a midsummer media blitz to drum up support for her proposed 20-year extension of IGT’s state contract, which has been under fierce attack since it was announced. The chief critic is Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which has a separate contract to operate Rhode Island’s casinos but wants a cut of IGT’s gaming technology contract, too.

IGT’s presence in Rhode Island traces back to the company’s roots as locally grown gaming technology company GTECH. Then-Gov. Don Carcieri struck a 20-year deal with GTECH in 2003 to stay in the state, which has kept the company growing locally in the years since even as it has evolved into a global enterprise controlled by an Italian conglomerate.

