Raimondo faces big test Tuesday in Kentucky, Mississippi

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Her name isn’t on the ballot, but Tuesday’s off-year elections are still a major test for Gov. Gina Raimondo.

As chair for the past year of the Democratic Governors Association, Raimondo’s chief task has been raising money to help the party win gubernatorial races in Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi — no easy task in three GOP-friendly states where President Trump is popular.

“I’m excited to do my part really to make sure we have a lot of governors who are Democrats that get elected and re-elected, and that they’re strong – that they’re well-funded, they have good ideas, they’re getting results,” Raimondo told WPRI 12 last December.

Raimondo already suffered a serious disappointment last month when the only Democratic incumbent in the three states, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, failed to win a majority in the state’s first round of voting, forcing him into a runoff against Republican nominee Eddie Rispone.

Now Raimondo is hoping for better news out of either Kentucky or Mississippi, where voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday and Democrats have the chance to pick up two Republican-held seats.

In the Bluegrass State, the Democrats have nominated Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, against embattled incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Public polling has been limited, but Beshear is seen as competitive against Bevin, who like Raimondo is often ranked among the most unpopular governors in the country. Beshear’s campaign manager is Eric Hyers, who ran Raimondo’s first successful bid for governor in 2014.

Bevin got a last-minute boost from Trump, who visited the state on Monday night to rally Republicans. (“He’s such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want!” the president told the crowd.) The polls finish closing at 7 p.m. in Kentucky.

Mississippi is the steepest climb for the Democrats, but the party appears to have given itself its best shot by nominating Attorney General Jim Hood, the party’s only statewide officeholder in the Magnolia State, who is pro-life and a supporter of gun rights. Public surveys have shown a tight race.

An extra challenge for Hood: under state law, to be seated as governor he not only needs to win a majority of the vote statewide, he also needs to win a majority of the state’s 122 House districts. The polls close at 8 p.m. in Mississippi.

Raimondo won’t be spending Tuesday out on the hustings rallying Democrats in Kentucky and Mississippi — she is spending the day in Rhode Island before monitoring the results this evening.

A Democratic operative involved in the races, who declined to be named, acknowledged Kentucky looked more promising than Mississippi for the party, but argued it is an achievement just to have their nominees in the hunt.

“The fact that Dems are even competitive is a big deal,” the person said.

Even if the Democrats lose the two races on the ballot today, Raimondo will still have one more chance to improve her scorecard as DGA chair: Louisiana voters return to the polls on Nov. 16 for a runoff between Edwards and Riposte. She has called getting Edwards re-elected her “top priority” as chair.

Raimondo and her DGA treasurer — former IGT Chairman Don Sweitzer — have raised plenty of money to boost the party’s chances. The DGA says it set a fundraising record during the first half of 2019, bringing in almost $19 million — though even that amount was far less than the over $30 million raised by the Republican Governors Association, led by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Whatever happens Tuesday, this will be Raimondo’s last election cycle as chief cheerleader for the Democratic governors — she has already said she will step aside when her term ends next month rather than seek to stay on for the 2020 cycle. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to succeed her.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook