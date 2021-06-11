Raimondo departing next week for first overseas trip as commerce secretary

FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Raimondo estimates she has talked to more than 50 business leaders about the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that includes corporate tax increases, She is encouraging companies to focus on the entire package instead of the tax increases. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will depart for Brussels on Monday for her first international trip to join President Joe Biden at the U.S.-EU Summit.

The former Rhode Island governor was sworn in as commerce secretary back in March.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador Katherine Tai are also expected to join the president.

Additionally, Raimondo plans to meet with European Union government leaders and industry leaders, according to her office.

She will reportedly discuss strengthening the transatlantic partnership and economic and digital cooperation.