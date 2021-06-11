Raimondo departing next week for first overseas trip as commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will depart for Brussels on Monday for her first international trip to join President Joe Biden at the U.S.-EU Summit.
The former Rhode Island governor was sworn in as commerce secretary back in March.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador Katherine Tai are also expected to join the president.
Additionally, Raimondo plans to meet with European Union government leaders and industry leaders, according to her office.
She will reportedly discuss strengthening the transatlantic partnership and economic and digital cooperation.