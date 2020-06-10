Raimondo co-hosting fundraiser Thursday for wife of Patrick Kennedy

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy and his wife Amy introduce their fifth child , Marshall, Born on May 27, who was 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Center for Childbirth, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Marshall’s siblings are Nell, 2, Owen,6, Harper,10, and Nora,4, all from […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is co-hosting a virtual fundraiser Thursday evening for New Jersey congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, the wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy.

Raimondo and her husband Andy Moffit are headlining the 6 p.m. online reception along with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie, according to an invitation obtained by WPRI 12.

The four Democrats in Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are also on the invitation, as are John and Lauren Driscoll, Gerry Harrington, Steve and Ellie Shulman, Chris Vitale and George Zainyeh. Suggested contributions range from $250 to $2,800.

Kennedy retired from Congress in 2010 and has since moved to New Jersey, where Amy Kennedy is from. The couple married in 2011 at the Kennedy family’s Hyannisport compound, and now have five children. She is now seeking the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew, in a July primary.

The Kennedy fundraiser would appear to be one of the first political events Raimondo has put on her calendar since the coronavirus pandemic became a major problem in Rhode Island back in March. Kate Ramstad, a spokesperson for Raimondo’s political operation, declined to say whether she has done any other politicking in the interim.

“Governor Raimondo has long been a supporter of Amy and Patrick Kennedy, and she worked closely with them on expanding mental health support for Rhode Islanders,” Ramstad said in an email. “She’s proud to join Rhode Island’s entire congressional delegation in supporting Amy’s campaign.”

