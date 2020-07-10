Raimondo adviser resigns after DUI arrest in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A top adviser to Gov. Gina Raimondo has resigned after he was arrested in Narragansett and charged with driving under the influence, according to a spokesperson and court documents.

Daniel Connors, 44, was arrested by Narragansett police on Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, according to court documents.

An attorney representing Connors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Connors resigned from his position in the governors’s office a day after his arrest, Raimondo spokesperson Josh Block confirmed Friday.

Connors had served as a senior adviser to the governor for about eight months, according to his LinkedIn page.

The story was first reported by The Boston Globe.

According to a Narragansett police report obtained by Target 12, police stopped Connors at 1 a.m. on Point Judith Road after he nearly collided with a police car. An officer then watched him drive in and out of the emergency breakdown lane, according to the report.

Police said Connors’ breath smelled like alcohol, and that he had a cooler on the passenger that he said contained beer. After asking whether he was having a medical emergency, Connors said no before mentioning he worked for the governor, according to the report.

Connors said, “What can we do to make this go away? I work in the Governor’s office,” according to the report.

He later asked “What can we do to fix this?” according to the report.

Police arrested Connors after he refused a breathalyzer test, according to the report.

When asked about Connors Friday, Raimondo confirmed she accepted his resignation.

“He was unfortunately pulled over for drunk driving and conducted himself in a manner that’s inconsistent with the values of my administration,” Raimondo said.

