RI Senate, House to reconvene next week outside of State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island House and Senate are both making plans to meet in special sessions next week to approve judges and pass a long-overdue budget, but lawmakers won’t be gathering inside their chambers at the State House.

Both bodies of the General Assembly are planning to meet in separate offsite locations, where they can be more distanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a yet-to-be-revealed so-called “skinny budget” for the current fiscal year passes the House Finance Committee on Wednesday of this week, the full House will consider the budget next Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, according to spokesperson Larry Berman.

The House has a seven-day waiting period in between when the budget bill comes out of committee and when it can go to the full House floor.

The Senate is also planning to meet offsite, at Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College on Thursday and Friday of next week, according to an email from Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to his fellow senators.

Both the House and Senate stopped meeting as a whole in March when the pandemic hit Rhode Island, and reconvened at the State House for special sessions in June and July, when coronavirus numbers were at lower levels. Amid uncertainty about federal stimulus funds, the General Assembly did not pass a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year which started on July 1.

The chambers are now planning to pass a “skinny” version of that budget that they say will include no major policy changes but merely adjust spending totals for the current year. The legislators rarely meet in a lame-duck session after the November election.

Next week’s offsite meetings will be the first time the full chambers have convened in five months, though individual committees have met periodically throughout the pandemic.

Multiple committee votes must take place before the full chambers convene. The Senate committees are meeting virtually, while the House committees are meeting in person at the State House.

The House Finance Committee is planning to meet to consider and pass an amended budget on Wednesday evening, and the House Judiciary Committee will meet Monday to consider Gov. Gina Raimondo’s two new Supreme Court nominees, Berman said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet next Tuesday to consider Raimondo’s judicial appointments for lower courts, and then will consider the Supreme Court nominees on Wednesday. The Senate Finance Committee expects to meet next Thursday to consider the budget, Ruggerio said.

The full Senate is expected to consider the lower court judicial nominees on Thursday, and then the budget and the Supreme Court nominees on Friday.

The Senate is allowing proxy voting after changing its rules earlier this year, but the House rules still do not allow for proxy voting. Incoming Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has said he is looking into implementing proxy voting after he formally takes the gavel in the new year.

The 2021 session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, when new and incumbent senators and representatives will be sworn in.

