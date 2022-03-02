CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — When it comes to her responsibilities as designated survivor for State of the Union, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said her Tuesday night was like any other night.

The designated survivor is typically chosen by the president prior to major political events in case of an emergency. The practice is intended to prevent the unraveling of the United States government should a deadly disaster strike.

While President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address, Raimondo was hunkered down in an undisclosed secure location.

“It was quite uneventful actually, thankfully,” Raimondo told reporters Wednesday. “I was out of Washington D.C., but doing my work like any other day.”

The former governor of Rhode Island ranks 10th in the presidential line of succession, though she would have to take over if Biden and the nine others ahead of her did not survive a hypothetical catastrophe.

Raimondo said she tried not to think about her responsibilities as designated survivor and instead spent her day focused on her work as commerce secretary.