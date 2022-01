Good morning. A dry and milder day is ahead, before a batch of snow moves through Thursday morning. The details on tomorrow's forecast in a moment, but first we're waking to a chilly Wednesday morning, but a southwest winds will usher in some warmer air today, with highs reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. The spoiler to the milder air---the winds.

After light winds at dawn, they'll pick up through the late morning with gusts 30-40 mph possible this afternoon. Because of the busy winds, "feel like" temperatures will be in the 30s. We also have a Gale Warning again on the bay.