PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A public hearing will be held on Monday to discuss Gov. Dan McKee’s proposal for pay raises of up to 43% for his cabinet directors.

The raises would range from $15,000 to $60,000. The largest potential pay bump would be given to the state’s health director, whose salary would jump from $140,000 to $200,000.

Other raises include the R.I. State Police Colonel whose salary would increase from $155,000 to $195,000 and the Director of Transportation whose salary would rise from $155,00 to $190,000.

His Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, calls the move fiscally irresponsible.

“The degree to which Dan McKee is tone-deaf never ceases to amaze Rhode Islanders,” Kalus previously said in a statement. “Fifty-eight percent of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck, and McKee decides to give members of his cabinet, who are already making six figures, significant raises – nearly double the salary for some.”

A spokesperson for McKee sent 12 News a statement defending his proposal, reading in part, “the average pay for the head of a Rhode island state agency currently trails Massachusetts’ and Connecticut’s averages by more than $20,000.”

“Some of those Rhode Island positions have not had a salary increase since 2015. This needs to be addressed to retain and attract talented individuals to open positions,” the statement continued.

Kalus argues that the state’s taxpayers deserve better.

“If McKee were to be elected, this would cost the taxpayers of Rhode Island over three and a half million dollars in salaries alone,” she said. “This is just the latest in a pattern of the governor using taxpayer dollars to shore up support as Election Day approaches. Enough is enough. It’s time to end the handouts to insiders.”

The pay increase will be sent to the General Assembly where they will take effect 30 days after the referral unless the House or Senate rejects the raises formally.

The public hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.