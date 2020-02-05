1  of  2
Proposed bill would legalize wine shipments in RI

RI lawmakers to consider allowing direct wine shipments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Having wine delivered to your door could soon become legal in Rhode Island.

New legislation, introduced by Sen. Adam Satchell, would create a wine shipper license to allow for the shipment of limited amounts of wine through the mail to customers over the age of 21.

National Association of Wine Retailers lauded the move, saying it would allow Rhode Islanders access to “exponentially more choices of wine.”

Satchell introduced similar legislation last February but it was held for further study.

The proposed bill comes soon after a federal lawsuit was filed that challenges the state’s ban on shipments from out-of-state wine stores.

The shipment of wine is legal in Massachusetts, however, there is a yearly limit per customer.

