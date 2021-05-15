President Biden flying into RI next week

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is becoming a hot spot for White House dignitaries.
Air Force One is scheduled to land at T.F. Green Airport on Wednesday so President Biden can head from there to New London, Connecticut, to deliver an address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to discuss the details publicly.
The president is not expected to hold any events in Rhode Island during the trip. It’s unclear if local lawmakers will greet Biden at the airport when he touches down, since the House and Senate are both in session on Capitol Hill next week.
Biden’s brief stop in the Ocean State will come exactly two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Rhode Island for a five-hour set of events with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo that focused on small businesses.
