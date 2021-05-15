President Biden flying into RI next week

1. Should Providence borrow the equivalent of an entire year's city budget to shore up its pension system? That's basically what Mayor Elorza is contemplating with his new proposal to have Rhode Island's capital city float a $704 million pension obligation bond. The crater-sized hole in the pension fund -- caused in no small part by Buddy Cianci's disastrous 1991 consent decree -- has now bedeviled three straight mayors. Each has made progress; none has solved the problem. A pension obligation bond is going to be a hard sell, with Woonsocket's experience still fresh in their minds. As Tom Sgouros noted on Twitter, Providence would be exchanging a "soft" liability (promised pension benefits) for a hard one (bond payments). But between court decisions and other pressures, Elorza feels there is actually little wiggle room to rein in the yearly pension contribution, now at $93 million a year and set to rise by about 5% annually. His argument: borrowing that $704 million will put money back into the city budget, boost the pension system's funded ratio, and offer the chance to earn more than the 4% interest on the bond by investing the cash in the markets. Elorza has just weeks before the end of session to convince General Assembly leaders of that, and Speaker Shekarchi for one was still waiting to be briefed as of Thursday. One wary observer is Treasurer Magaziner, who said Elorza called him two days ago to raise the idea. "I'd say we've got to be cautious here," Magaziner said on this week's Newsmakers. "It's a strategy that's viewed by many people as risky. It has a mixed track record. But I want to keep an open mind until I actually see the details of the plan." Where Magaziner does agree with Elorza is on the seriousness of the issue. "The Providence pension is the biggest financial problem that the state of Rhode Island faces," he said.

2. Kevin Hively, who was director of policy for Governor Almond and is now a consultant to communities nationwide, passes along two documents well worth reading if you want to get smart about the pros and cons of pension obligation bonds. The first is this October overview by San Jose finance officials to a retirement panel there; the second is this summary by the investment bank Raymond James. I'd add two solid articles from national news outlets, this 2018 Wall Street Journal piece on Chicago and this 2015 New York Times overview.