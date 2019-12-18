Pre-K ranks high, hospitals a regret as Raimondo reflects on 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As 2019 winds to a close, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is reflecting back on the first year of her second term.

Asked about her accomplishments this calendar year, she touts expanding universal pre-K, cementing the language of the Affordable Care Act into state law, and helping to bring a $400 million redevelopment project to downtown Pawtucket. (Raimondo said she has spoken to Hasbro about joining the project, but said the toy giant doesn’t appear to be prioritizing a move at this time.)

Among her regrets, Raimondo counts her failure to convince hospital groups Lifespan and Care New England to merge, and her inability to win legislative support on gun-related legislation.

Despite being ranked the least popular governor in the U.S. this year by the website Morning Consult, Raimondo is still confident in her job performance.

“Rhode Islanders are behind me,” she told Eyewitness News on Tuesday. “An out-of-state, online poll? I don’t look at that at all.”

But the second-term Democrat said she listens when Rhode Islanders stop her on the street and offer criticism on issues like public education, crumbling infrastructure or problems with the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Raimondo also just finished a year-long run as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and her national profile has risen. This past week, a Washington Post opinion column put her on a list of 15 potential candidates for vice president.

Raimondo said she knows all of the Democratic frontrunners for president and has had conversations with all of them — except for Bernie Sanders — but the topic of joining them as running mate was never discussed.

When asked if she would consider it, Raimondo said no.

“I think you have to take these meetings, but it is not my intention,” she said. “I don’t want to do it. I’m totally happy what I’m doing here.”

On Raimondo’s agenda now: balancing a budget with a $200 million deficit.

She said tough choices will have to be made on what to cut, and she isn’t ruling out increasing broad-based taxes like income or sales taxes.