Poll: Raimondo is nation’s most unpopular governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest Morning Consult rankings of the nation’s governors is out, and Southeastern New England is home to the most and least popular governors in the country.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo placed dead last in the new rankings, with a job approval rating of just 36% and a disapproval rating of 56%. It marks her worst showing ever in the website’s quarterly polling, though only a small weakening compared with three months ago.

The Democratic governor was re-elected to a second term less than a year ago, receiving 52% of the vote over Republican Allan Fung last November.

In Massachusetts, by contrast, voters are overwhelmingly pleased with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker’s approval rating is 73% and his disapproval rating is only 16% in the new Morning Consult rankings. That makes him the nation’s most popular governor, a title he’s held for most of his nearly five years in office.

Unlike Raimondo, who is barred by term limits from running again, Baker is eligible to seek a third term in 2022 if he chooses to enter the race. He has not yet announced whether he will do so.

Morning Consult did not immediately respond to questions about how many voters were surveyed. The website’s methodology has come under criticism for conducting its polling over multiple months, rather than taking a snapshot over just a few days as traditional surveys do.

