PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders continue to give positive marks to Gov. Dan McKee six months after he was sworn in for his first full term in office.

McKee’s job approval rating ticked up to 52% in the latest quarterly survey by the website Morning Consult, up slightly from 50% three months ago. The poll found 33% of Rhode Island voters disapprove of McKee’s job performance.

Morning Consult’s tracking shows the Democratic governor — who ascended to the office when Gina Raimondo stepped down in 2021 — has seen a sustained improvement in his public standing following last year’s election campaign.

A year ago at this time, just 38% of Rhode Island voters said they approved of McKee’s job performance, giving him the lowest numbers among the nation’s governors. Today McKee has escaped the bottom 10 altogether, ranking 39th out of 50.

Rhode Island governors are subject to term limits that allow them to win two four-year terms. But since the first two years of McKee’s tenure were filling Raimondo’s unexpired term, he is eligible to run for reelection in 2026 if he chooses to do so.

McKee still ranks sixth out of six among the New England governors. The most popular of the group is now Vermont Republican Phil Scott, who boasts a 76% approval rating, the highest in the entire country.

Scott is followed by New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu (64% approval), Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont (62%), Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey (60%) and Maine Democrat Janet Mills (59%).

According to Morning Consult, the least popular governor in the country is Oregon Democrat Tina Kotek, whose job approval rating is 45%.

All the results were gathered through online national polling of U.S. registered voters, including about 1,000 Rhode Islanders, conducted by Morning Consult from April 1 to June 30. While that is an unusually long time period for a survey, Morning Consult’s findings over the years have generally been in the same ballpark as those reported in traditional telephone surveys.

“For Morning Consult’s state-level survey data, weights are applied to each state separately based on age, gender, education, race, homeownership, marital status, presidential voting history and — for a subset of states — race by education as well as an age-by-gender interaction,” the firm disclosed.