Poll: Biden way ahead in RI and Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a big lead in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as the Nov. 3 election approaches, new survey data suggests.
The SurveyMonkey/Tableau/Axios survey of 716 likely Rhode Island voters over the last month shows Biden at 68% and President Trump at 31%.
If Biden were to achieve that level of support on Election Day, it would be the best showing for a Democratic presidential candidate in Rhode Island since 1964, when Lyndon Johnson took 81% against Barry Goldwater.
The SurveyMonkey/Tableau/Axios polling found an even winder gap in its survey of 4,820 likely Massachusetts voters over the same period, with Biden at 70% and Trump at 28%.
SurveyMonkey says the data comes from rolling polls of the 2-million-plus Americans who take surveys on its platform each day. The data was collected between Sept. 23 and Oct. 20.
Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet Thursday at 9 p.m. for their final televised debate, which will air live on WPRI 12.
Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook