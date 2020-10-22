Poll: Biden way ahead in RI and Mass.

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a big lead in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as the Nov. 3 election approaches, new survey data suggests.

The SurveyMonkey/Tableau/Axios survey of 716 likely Rhode Island voters over the last month shows Biden at 68% and President Trump at 31%.

If Biden were to achieve that level of support on Election Day, it would be the best showing for a Democratic presidential candidate in Rhode Island since 1964, when Lyndon Johnson took 81% against Barry Goldwater.

The SurveyMonkey/Tableau/Axios polling found an even winder gap in its survey of 4,820 likely Massachusetts voters over the same period, with Biden at 70% and Trump at 28%.

SurveyMonkey says the data comes from rolling polls of the 2-million-plus Americans who take surveys on its platform each day. The data was collected between Sept. 23 and Oct. 20.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet Thursday at 9 p.m. for their final televised debate, which will air live on WPRI 12.

