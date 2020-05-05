Live Now
Poll: 84% of residents in Mass. approve of Baker’s handling of coronavirus

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — A new poll finds a majority of Massachusetts residents approve of the way Gov. Charlie Baker is handling the coronavirus pandemic despite a large protest at the Massachusetts State House on Monday.

The poll by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and WGBH-TV found that of those who participated, 84% were in support of Baker. By contrast, only 25% approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the situation.

Protesters gathered close to one another, carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “reopen Massachusetts,” “back to work” and “dear governor stop breaking the law.” Aerial footage captured the crowds of people, with some not wearing face masks.

Massachusetts was set to open before Rhode Island on Monday, May 4, until Baker extended the state’s stay at home advisory and closure of non-essential businesses until May 18. About 85% of pollers supported his extension.

While the poll showed many support Baker’s decisions, respondents expressed hesitation about resuming activities that were once a normal part of life.

Only 42% say they would feel comfortable eating out at a restaurant once it’s allowed, 23% would feel OK attending a sporting event and only 18% would be comfortable taking public transportation.

On a more positive note, 72% would be OK seeing family members again, 71% are ready to go shopping and 58% would be comfortable returning to the office or school — Almost 69% of those polled said they believe life will be better a year from now.

For the full poll and results click here »

