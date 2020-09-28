Political analyst: Trump’s tax returns won’t sway any key swing states

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two decades of President Donald Trump’s tax return data was revealed just 37 days before the November election.

The New York Times’ report found Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes his first year as president.

Political Analyst Joe Fleming believes this won’t be swaying any key swing states back towards Trump.

“Here’s a guy who says ‘I’m a great business man, I’ve made all this money’ and he’s not paying taxes,” Fleming said. “I think that has a very negative affect on the average person.”

The report also shows he paid no federal incomes taxes in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000 because he reported losing significantly more than he made.

Trump called the report “totally fake news” on Sunday.

The report revealed that in 2016 and 2017, Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes, while his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush each regularly paid $1,000 a year.

Fleming said if the tax returns are correct, he can see why Trump wanted to keep them hidden.

“Very few Americans pay less than $750 in taxes, people pay a lot more,” he said. “People making minimum wage are probably paying more in taxes. There’s been a lot of negative things about Donald Trump over the last four years, none of them have had great impact.”

Dawn, a local Trump supporter, tells 12 News the tax report will not sway her vote.

“It’s obvious that Biden isn’t going to win, so they have to do whatever they can to try and sway things,” she said. “He’s actually done what he says he was going to do and that’s something we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Providence resident Claire Pagliaro said she found the tax revelation upsetting.

“Hopefully they will make him refund all the money he owes. He won’t get my vote for sure,” she said. “So many things have happened that he hasn’t been accounted for, so I don’t think this will be accounted for either.”

Fleming said it will be up to the moderator to question Trump on his tax returns during Tuesday night’s debate, but says it will likely be something Trump will have to answer and Biden will respond to.