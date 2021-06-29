Police misconduct bill stalls in House; Senate moving forward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts to reform the R.I. Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) have stalled, with just days left in the legislative session, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi said Tuesday.

“It appears we can’t reach consensus in the House on reforming LEOBOR before we finish our legislative business this week,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “I pledge to continue to work hard on this important issue, and if we have a fall session, I hope we can have a resolution then.”

Despite the stalemate in the House, the Senate is potentially moving forward with legislation on the topic. A committee vote has been scheduled for Thursday, though the language of a compromise bill has not yet been posted. (Legislative leaders have been hoping to potentially wrap up the session Thursday night.)

“The Senate convened a task force last fall which recommended reformation of LEOBOR, and this remains an important issue for the Senate,” Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said in an email. “We are working to build consensus.”

Reforming the law that dictates how police officers can be punished for misconduct was popular among lawmakers this year, but they introduced a slew of different proposals ranging from minor amendments to full repeal.

The existing law allows officers a hearing before a three-member of panel of active or retired police officers before discipline beyond two days of unpaid suspension can be imposed. Police chiefs have said the rules hamper their ability to fire or punish bad cops, especially since the LEOBOR process is paused if the officer’s alleged actions result in criminal proceedings.

Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley, for example, remains employed by the Providence Police Department but suspended as he appeals an assault conviction stemming from improper use of force on the job — despite the fact that city leaders want to fire him. Police Chief Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré support reforming LEOBOR, while Mayor Jorge Elorza wants a full repeal.

Police unions, while open to some small changes, have fought to keep the law, arguing it provides due process for officers that are expected to make split-second decisions in high-stress situations.

The task force convened by the Senate recommended in December 2020 to extend the maximum suspension from two days to 14, to add more neutral parties to the hearing panel, and to partially remove a gag order on police chiefs, allowing them to make “limited public statements” about investigations of officers they’re moving to terminate.

It was not immediately clear what the sticking point was that led to an impasse in the House negotiations over the bill. Rep. Anastasia Williams, the lead sponsor of the legislation, did not answer a phone call seeking comment.