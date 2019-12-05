Plan to cut food stamp benefits draws ire of RI’s congressional delegation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new Trump administration rule is threatening to cut hundreds of thousands of Americans from the federal food stamp program.

The plan announced Wednesday, would limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to receive benefits.

The administration says it’s a way to save money, but Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is calling it another attempt to undermine low-income Americans.

“This administration has proven time and time again that they will say they are for working families and seniors while simultaneously trying to undermine programs they rely on to get by,” Congressman David Cicilline said.

Senator Jack Reed said roughly 7,300 Rhode Islanders are in danger of losing their benefits.

“Trump’s new policy will take food off the table from people who’ve fallen on hard times, it will remove economic stimulus from local economies that are struggling, and it will make people hungrier and less healthy,” he said. “That doesn’t improve self-sufficiency; instead, it makes it harder for people to lift themselves out of poverty.”

The rule will go into effect in April.

SNAP isn’t the only public benefits program the Trump administration is trying to shrink. Last year, the administration announced it would allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.